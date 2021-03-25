Sherlock Holmes Chapter One detective adventure gameplay

Developer and publisher Frogwares have released a new gameplay trailer for their upcoming detective adventure game, Sherlock Holmes Chapter One. Expected to launch later this year, Sherlock Holmes Chapter One will be available to play on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One Xbox Series X/S, and on PCs via Steam, Epic, and GOG.

“In this story-driven detective thriller, a young Sherlock Holmes struggles to prove himself as he navigates an exotic, dangerous island of Cordona in the Mediterranean to investigate the mystery of his mother’s death. Watch the official gameplay reveal of Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, a story-driven action-investigation game that explores the origin of the world’s greatest detective. The trailer includes work-in-progress gameplay. “

Source : Steam

