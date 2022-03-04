Shelby Carbon Fiber Cobra is for the racetrack only

Shelby American has teamed up with Classic Recreations to build an iconic Shelby Cobra racing car with a carbon-fiber body. The vehicle is an officially licensed 1965 carbon fiber bodied CSX Shelby Cobra racing car that is not street legal. There will be 10 Diamond Edition racing cars built to honor the 60th anniversary of Shelby American.

Vehicles will have unique CSX serial numbers running from CSX4521 through CSX4530. Each of the cars has a specially designed badge crusted with diamonds. The cars will also have Carroll Shelby’s signature printed on the dash.

Each of the vehicles will be sold as a complete racing car. All carbon fiber body components add up to only 88 pounds of weight. Underneath will be a custom-designed geometrically correct chassis and suspension designed by Classic Recreations. Power will come from a Ford Performance Coyote V-8 producing over 800 horsepower when fitted with the optional VMP supercharger. Each car will cost $1.2 million to start.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals