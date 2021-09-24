Sharkoon SKILLER SGK3 mechanical keyboard with Kailh switches €70

Sharkoon has this week introduced its new mechanical keyboard equipped with Kailh switches in the form of the Sharkoon SKILLER SGK3 which can be equipped with a choice of different switches depending on your preferences. Read, blue or brown switches are available providing different tactile functionality and responsiveness in order to suit the individual needs of different users.

Sharkoon SKILLER SGK3 mechanical keyboard with Kailh switches

Featuring selectable 6-key or n-key rollover, anti-ghosting keys and a polling rate of 1,000 hertz the mechanical keyboard is perfect for gaming at an affordable price and features a compact form factor RGB illumination with 16.8 million colors and over twenty preset lighting effects.

“Thanks to the downloadable software, extensive settings can be made, allowing the keyboard to be configured according to preference. For example, individual keys can be re-assigned, and macros can be created, saved and edited. In addition, the various illumination settings of the SKILLER SGK3 White are made fully available through the software, providing a wide range of customization. The software also allows quick and easy access to more than 15 preprogrammed lighting effects and can be used to create personalized lighting profiles. The white surface of the keyboard housing complements the illumination by providing a reflection of the chosen colors.”

“Whether the red, blue or brown ones are chosen, the durable mechanical switches promise a long device life. The package also includes an additional keycap set, the SKILLER SAC14. The set’s keycaps are made of PBT, which is a particularly robust material, and can support the user by highlighting frequently hit keys. With a life cycle of over 50 million keystrokes, the keyboard demonstrates a high degree of overall durability. The upper surface of the keyboard is made of metal, which should also contribute to the resilience and service life of the SKILLER SGK3.”

Source : Sharkoon

