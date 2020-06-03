Sense indoor sensor board with IoT dashboard

A new indoor environmental monitor has been created by the development team at Metriful, aptly named the Sense. The small sensor board is compatible with a wide variety of I2C communications standards and is equipped with sensors to monitor air quality, sound, light, particulates, temperature, temperature humidity and more and is fully compatible with both the Raspberry Pi range of mini PCs and Arduino micro controllers.

“We spend 90% of our lives indoors. Air quality, light and sound levels affect the use and enjoyment of our homes, schools, workplaces and vehicles. Measure these variables and get to know your environment with Sense. Sense is an electronic sensor module for indoor environment monitoring. It works with thousands of microcontrollers, embedded computers and development boards, including Arduino and Raspberry Pi. Stuffy meeting room? Kitchen too dark? Air conditioner not doing its job? Monitor, review and improve your environment with Sense.”

Possible applications include :

– Smart homes / home automation: Monitoring and feedback for heating, lighting and air conditioning

– Internet of Things (IoT): Send data to cloud storage and view it live on other devices

– Context awareness: Gather real data as inputs for machine learning and pattern recognition

“Sense is compatible with the widely-used I2C communications standard and has full support for both 3.3 V and 5 V logic levels.This means you can use it with thousands of microcontrollers, embedded computers and development boards, including Raspberry Pi and Arduino. It’s easy to wire up in seconds and no additional components are required.”

Source : Kickstarter

