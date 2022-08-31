SENSE75 a new mechanical keyboard designed by Drop

Drop the online store offering a wide variety of premium hardware has this week announced it has designed and manufactured its very first in-house mechanical keyboard since 2020. The new Drop SENSE75 offers a 75% keyboard layout and is available in both a prebuilt version in Nightfall (black) for $349 and Polar (e-white) for $399 or as a barebones version with the keyboard frame only, with no switches or keycaps included and is available in Nightfall (black) for $249 and Polar (e-white) for $299.

The SENSE75 launch coincides with Drop’s 10th Anniversary this year, signifying the company’s evolution from offering a curated collection of third-party products to now also crafting its own high-quality, community-driven products built in-house. The pre-built SENSE75 keyboard is available for preorder starting August 30 with preorder shipments arriving by early November. The first 500 users to purchase the pre-built SENSE75 keyboard will receive a free MT3 keycap set, a limited-edition launch novelty keycap and carrying case. The barebones version will be available for purchase at a later date.

Drop SENSE75 mechanical keyboard

“Drop is bringing top-end design ethos to the gasket-mount and 75% layout trends with a first-rate product that is an improvement on what is currently available on the market. The SENSE75 keyboard provides users with a symmetrical build, invisible underside RBG LED diffusers for a natural glow, quiet stabilizers for the perfect touch and feel, south-facing switches for maximum compatibility, and reliable hot-swappable sockets for ultimate customization.”

“The pre-built version of the premium keyboard features Drop’s popular Holy Panda X switches, DCX keycaps, and Phantom Stabilizers, all encompassed in an aircraft-grade aluminium case with a gasket-mounted design. For those looking to build their own keyboard, the barebones version just includes the gasket-mounted keyboard frame without any switches and keycaps so users can fully customize the keyboard’s look and feel. Solving for a common issue with integrated RGB designs, both the barebones and pre-built SENSE75 keyboards incorporate LED diffusers on the underside of the keyboard, giving the keyboard a subtle underglow.”

“When we pursued developing a 75% mechanical keyboard, we were committed to designing a product with great attention to detail and premium materials that not only outperformed others in the market but also offers a typing and customization experience that our community would love,” said Jef Holove, CEO, Drop. “After an intensive design and development process, we are proud to introduce the Drop SENSE75 and we cannot wait for our community to try it out, as we could not have created it without them.”

SENSE75

“When we say the SENSE75 has no compromises, we mean it. We searched relentlessly for the best features—and when we couldn’t find them, we made them ourselves. Take the custom Drop Keyboard Configurator, for instance. We wanted our community to have an intuitive interface for customizing the SENSE75 through its QMK firmware. No existing platform fit the bill, so we developed one—and it works with Windows and Mac systems, with VIA and VIAL support coming soon.

On the hardware side, our fan-favorite Phantom Stabilizers (created in-house when no other stabs would suffice) debut in their PCBA-mounted variant. Developed with Gateron for ultra-quiet, ultra-smooth performance, they pair with our Holy Panda X Switches to make the SENSE75 the ultimate tactile machine. Of course, you can easily change the switches—thanks to south-facing, hot-swappable switch sockets carefully chosen to all but eliminate bent switch pins. These are just some of the uncompromising, community-inspired highlights on the SENSE75. There are more—but they deserve their own section.”

Source : DROP

