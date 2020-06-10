Selpic P1 inkjet printer pen soon launching from $89

Selpic will soon be launching a new Indiegogo campaign for its tiny portable handheld printer the Selpic P1. If you register your details on the Indiegogo project holding page you will be able to back the project and receive a handheld inkjet printer pen for just $89, offering a massive 55% saving off the recommended retail price. Once the campaign launches early bird pledges will be available from $99.

The Selpic P1 inkjet printer pen is not only the world’s most portable printer pen, most importantly, it is powerful enough to print anything on almost all surfaces. Measuring just 5.12 x 1.22 x 0.94 inches and weighing only 0.4 pounds, Selpic P1 is powered by 7-volt lithium-polymer battery, which is able to provide 3 hours of use. Providing 600 DPI resolution prints and using advanced water based ink, this mini portable enables you print high-quality documents over Wi-Fi.



“This versatile print pen is capable of printing literally anything including texts, images, QR codes, barcodes and etc.simply by moving the printer along a surface. It opens up the world of printing possibilities for consumers, professionals, students and artists. This amazing printer weighs only 0.4lbs (180g), which makes it portable and small enough to hold with one-hand just like using a pen and lets you create fast, vivid printing anywhere, anytime.”

Features of the Selpic P1 inkjet printer pen :

– Make Effective Inkjet Printing Truly Mobile

– Lightweight Beyond Your Imagination

– Small, But Powerful

– 6 Cartridge colours

– Smartphone application for custom design creation

As soon the Indiegogo campaign launches we will keep you up to speed as always, the meantime jump over to the project page to register your details and benefit from the super early bird discount.

Source : Indiegogo

