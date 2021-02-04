Solo V 2 security key protects your Gmail, Twitter, GitHub accounts and more

Programmer and electronic enthusiast Conor Patrick has returned to Kickstarter to launch the second generation of his Solo security system designed to help keep your account safe online. Solo V2 is a complete redesign of the original FIDO2 security key and is now more rugged and its NFC performance is increased thanks to a brand new microcontroller by NXP with enhanced security features. On top of this the firmware within Solo V2 has been rewritten in Rust to be more modular and reusable by the community as well as reducing the attack surface available to unwanted third parties.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $29 or £22 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Solo V2 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the Solo V2 security key project play the promotional video below.

“Solo V2 greatly reduces the risk of security breaches, as over 80% of all breaches are caused by passwords compromised through phishing email attacks. Preventing breaches can save the average corporation millions of dollars. Eliminating phishing can save you from major headaches and personal security concerns.”

FIDO2/WebAuthn are supported for two-factor authentication by all major applications including Google, Facebook, Dropbox, Okta, Duo and for passwordless login on Microsoft accounts and Windows Logon. Version two features inlcude :

– Reversible connector for both USB-A and USB-C. Solo V2 will be providing the first ever reversible USB-A connector. This will enable inserting the key into a USB Port and being able to decide what side you want to face up. This fixes the problem of having a key be oriented with the LED light not facing the operator.

– Touch Buttons. This a change from our original Solo key, which required a button to be depressed in order to activate. Depressing the button can cause physical stress and be awkward depending on where the key is inserted. The touch buttons remove the stress and allow for easier activation.

– Industry leading NFC functionality. Innovative antenna design has resulted in Solo V2 crushing the the original Solo key with significant performance, improving on the range and field strength.

– Robust construction. Solo V2 was designed to strengthen the weak points that naturally occurs at the base of the USB connector and the PCB. Creating a hard robust exterior shell that has a cavity for the circuitry to sit in has additionally created an opportunity to seal in the circuitry with an epoxy that protects the circuitry from the environment. Result: a very strong key that is water resistant.

– Solo V2 supports firmware upgrade. One of the big challenges for security keys is that most devices are not updatable, causing the user to run the risk of their gear being superseded. With Solo V2, users and enterprise customers can commit to our authenticator knowing that they will have access and benefit from the improvements we make to the firmware down the road.

“To use Solo V2, it’s as easy as 1, 2, 3…

1) Log onto the website you desire to register your Solo V2 on and go to security settings.

2) Typically, there is an option for enabling 2FA. In that selection, there will be an option to add a security key. Click on that, and follow the instructions to register the key.

3) Once registered, next time you log in to your account the interface will request you to insert the security key and touch the button to authenticate.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the security key, jump over to the official Solo V2 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals