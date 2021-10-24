Secure your home or business with the HD secret spy camera

The tiny HDMask security camera is designed to look like a standard USB phone charger when plugged into a wall socket. But the secret camera embedded in to the charger provides you with a high definition stream of its surrounding that you can view remotely or/and saved to the handy integrated SD card for viewing at a later date. The unique wireless security camera is now available to purchase priced at just $99 offering you a saving of $100 off the recommended retail price of $199.

Features of the secret spy camera

– Control your camera and view footage using the companion application for Android, iOS and Windows

– Allow friends and family to access the live feed stream

– HD 1080P resolution

– Can be used as a real USB charger

– Wireless streaming capabilities

– Crystal-clear video recording

– Record Seamlessly to Your Phone / Tablet or Device SD Card 24/7

– Set up multiple cameras to capture everything that is going on in a location

“Our powerful HD 1080P security camera is hidden inside a USB phone charger. A gadget so common nowadays, that the HD Mask won’t draw any attention to itself, thanks to its camouflage design. And you can also charge your phone and other devices while it’s recording! “

Tiny 1080p wireless camera

“We made HD Mask really easy to use: plug it into any outlet and connect it to your device (phone, computer, tablet) seamlessly. You can record right away, in a continuous loop or using MOTION DETECTION when someone is in the room. With high quality HD 1080P, you won’t miss a thing and will be able to stream live remotely at any time, even at night.”

For more information on the HD mask secret camera jump over to the official product page by following the link below.

Source : HDMask

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals