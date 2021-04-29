Second Extinction game preview now available on Xbox One And Xbox Series

Major Nelson has today announced the availability of the game preview for the upcoming Second Extinction game, is now available on the Xbox One And Xbox Series series of consoles. Second Extinction is an intense 3 player co-op shooter, where your goal is to wipeout the mutated dinosaurs that have taken over the planet. Teamwork is vital as you adopt the role of one of the survivors, using a combination of weapons, abilities and skills to take on the vast number of enemies. Check out the gameplay trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the game.

“This game is a work in progress. It may or may not change over time or release as a final product. Purchase only if you are comfortable with the current state of the unfinished game. A NEW BREED OF BIG MAP MULTIPLAYER SHOOTER The goal is simple: Reclaim earth. In Second Extinction you take on hordes of mutated dinosaurs with up to two friends. Solo players beware: Second Extinction is designed with squads in mind. Only the strong will survive. GAME PREVIEW IS JUST THE BEGINNING The goal of Game Preview is also simple: Work with our community to make the best game possible. We want to hear your feedback loud and clear, and we intend for our community to be a vital part of the development process. “

Source : Major Nelson : Second Extinction

