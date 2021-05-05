A new Crowd Supply project will soon be launching in the form of a mini ITX carrier board specifically designed for the Raspberry Pi Compute module 4 offering PCIe peripheral connectivity. The Seaberry Raspberry Pi CM4 Carrier Board exposes the PCIe bus to a variety of different connector types, such as : One M.2 Key M slot for NVME SSD, Four PCIe Mini connectors, Four PCIe M.2 Key E connectors that work with Google Coral Dual Edge TPUs for AI applications, One x16 standard PCIe add-on card connector and One x1 PCIe side connection.
CM4 Functionality – Motherboard Format – The board is crafted as a standard Mini-ITX form-factor motherboard and supports all functionality that can be found on a Raspberry Pi CM4 IO board, including:
– RPi HAT interface
– Dual HDMI video interfaces
– Dual USB 2.0 interfaces
– MicroSD card slot
– Micro USB connector for configuration
– Real-time clock with external battery interface
– PWM fan connector
– SATA power connector
– Display and Camera interfaces
Versatility via PCIe – The ability of Seaberry Pi to connect with commercial PCIe cards makes it a flexible tool for applications including:
– IoT appliances
– Industrial and home control and automation
– Smart cameras
– Smart audio processing engines
– Security appliances
– Wired and wireless routers and firewalls
– Wireless monitoring, IDS/IPS
– LTE and Bluetooth gateways
– Sophisticated AI inference accelerators
– Cloud edge computing devices
– Raspberry Pi CM4 development platform
– Drone compute and control hardware
Source : Crowd Supply
