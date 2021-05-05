A new Crowd Supply project will soon be launching in the form of a mini ITX carrier board specifically designed for the Raspberry Pi Compute module 4 offering PCIe peripheral connectivity. The Seaberry Raspberry Pi CM4 Carrier Board exposes the PCIe bus to a variety of different connector types, such as : One M.2 Key M slot for NVME SSD, Four PCIe Mini connectors, Four PCIe M.2 Key E connectors that work with Google Coral Dual Edge TPUs for AI applications, One x16 standard PCIe add-on card connector and One x1 PCIe side connection.

CM4 Functionality – Motherboard Format – The board is crafted as a standard Mini-ITX form-factor motherboard and supports all functionality that can be found on a Raspberry Pi CM4 IO board, including:

– RPi HAT interface

– Dual HDMI video interfaces

– Dual USB 2.0 interfaces

– MicroSD card slot

– Micro USB connector for configuration

– Real-time clock with external battery interface

– PWM fan connector

– SATA power connector

– Display and Camera interfaces

Versatility via PCIe – The ability of Seaberry Pi to connect with commercial PCIe cards makes it a flexible tool for applications including:

– IoT appliances

– Industrial and home control and automation

– Smart cameras

– Smart audio processing engines

– Security appliances

– Wired and wireless routers and firewalls

– Wireless monitoring, IDS/IPS

– LTE and Bluetooth gateways

– Sophisticated AI inference accelerators

– Cloud edge computing devices

– Raspberry Pi CM4 development platform

– Drone compute and control hardware

Source : Crowd Supply

