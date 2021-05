A new Crowd Supply project will soon be launching in the form of a mini ITX carrier board specifically designed for the Raspberry Pi Compute module 4 offering PCIe peripheral connectivity. The Seaberry Raspberry Pi CM4 Carrier Board exposes the PCIe bus to a variety of different connector types, such as : One M.2 Key M slot for NVME SSD, Four PCIe Mini connectors, Four PCIe M.2 Key E connectors that work with Google Coral Dual Edge TPUs for AI applications, One x16 standard PCIe add-on card connector and One x1 PCIe side connection.

CM4 Functionality – Motherboard Format – The board is crafted as a standard Mini-ITX form-factor motherboard and supports all functionality that can be found on a Raspberry Pi CM4 IO board, including:

– RPi HAT interface

– Dual HDMI video interfaces

– Dual USB 2.0 interfaces

– MicroSD card slot

– Micro USB connector for configuration

– Real-time clock with external battery interface

– PWM fan connector

– SATA power connector

– Display and Camera interfaces

Versatility via PCIe – The ability of Seaberry Pi to connect with commercial PCIe cards makes it a flexible tool for applications including:

– IoT appliances

– Industrial and home control and automation

– Smart cameras

– Smart audio processing engines

– Security appliances

– Wired and wireless routers and firewalls

– Wireless monitoring, IDS/IPS

– LTE and Bluetooth gateways

– Sophisticated AI inference accelerators

– Cloud edge computing devices

– Raspberry Pi CM4 development platform

– Drone compute and control hardware

Source : Crowd Supply

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more