Schenker unveiled new RTX 3000 laptops with 8-core processors

Schenker has introduced a new range of laptops this week in the form of the Schenker Key and Schenker Media laptops. The new 15.6 and 17.3 inch laptops each target different price and performance classes and the Key laptops feature an Intel Core i7-10870H and graphics cards up to NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU, whereas the Media laptops can be powered by either AMD or Intel 8-core CPUs supported by RTX 3060 graphics. Both laptop ranges are now available to preorder from today with delivery expected to start during the middle of next month March 2021. Configuration options allow up to 64 GB DDR4 RAM and two M.2 SSDs with PCI Express connection.

“The SCHENKER KEY laptops focus on an ideal balance between high performance and good portability. Thanks to their aluminium chassis, the KEY 15 (357.5 x 238 x 19.8 mm, 1.99 kg) and the KEY 17 (395.5 x 264.95 x 19.9 mm, 2.3 kg) are lightweight and slim, yet robust. They also boast plenty of performance thanks to Intel’s Core i7-10870H with 8 cores, in addition to a mobile NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or 3070 with 16 or 8 GB GDDR6 memory respectively. Both GPUs operate at a TGP of 90 watts, plus a dynamic boost of an additional 15 watts.

The SCHENKER MEDIA series, on the other hand, is aimed at a lower price range – but still throws plenty of performance and excellent build quality into the mix. The laptops feature a mobile NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 with 6 GB GDDR6, running at the maximum TGP of 115 watts, plus 15 watts Dynamic Boost 2.0. Schenker Technologies offers both the MEDIA 15 and MEDIA 17 in AMD and Intel platforms. Accordingly, the laptops integrate either a Core i7-10870H or a Ryzen 7 4800H. A later update of the AMD version to the Ryzen 7 5800H is already in planning; the timeline for which is pending improved availability of the CPU.”

Source : TPU : Bestware

