Reminder: Save 90% on the Learn Windows PowerShell 7 Hands-On Course

Just a quick reminder for our readers about our great deal on the Learn Windows PowerShell 7 Hands-On Course in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The Learn Windows PowerShell 7 Hands-On Course is available in our deals store for $19.99, that’s a saving of 90% off off the regular price.

In this course, you will learn exactly what Windows PowerShell is and gain valuable insight on how PowerShell actually works rather than memorizing commands. Even if you are a complete beginner with no previous experience, you will learn everything from the ground up, step-by-step, in a fun and engaging way. PowerShell, and specifically PowerShell 7, is one of the most powerful tools in the windows operating system and it can be used to do almost anything. From simple tasks such as moving, renaming, and deleting files to troubleshooting your system or network and automating small tasks using PowerShell scripting. Access 45 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7

Be the most powerful & productive version of yourself

Learn the fundamentals of Windows PowerShell & PowerShell Scripting

Learn PowerShell step-by-step in a fun & engaging way

Complete complex tasks in an instant using the PowerShell console & PowerShell scripts

Effectively troubleshoot or manage a network from the PowerShell 7 console

Automate small tasks using PowerShell scripts

You can find out more information about this great deal on the over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals