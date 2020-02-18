Save 85% on the 2020 Adobe Illustrator CC Master Class Bundle

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the 2020 Adobe Illustrator CC Master Class Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store, you can save 85% off the normal price.

The 2020 Adobe Illustrator CC Master Class Bundle is available in our deals store for just $39.99 it normally retails for $294.

In this course, you’ll get up to speed with Adobe’s flagship vector graphics editor, Illustrator. You’ll start with the basics, navigating through and customizing Illustrator’s interface, before moving on to working with Illustrator tools and creating your own vector artwork. Then you’ll go into more advanced techniques, ultimately helping you master this important tool.

Access 52 lectures & 6 hours of content 24/7

Understand vector artwork & how it differs from raster images

Make precise, masterful selections w/ Illustrator’s variety of commands & tools

Create & manage your own vector artwork

Learn how to scale, align, & adjust your objects w/ ease

Explore typography

Work w/ special effects & Pathfinders

