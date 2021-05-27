Western Digital launches new SanDisk Professional hardware

Western Digital has this week introduced a new range of hardware in the form of the SanDisk Professional Brand, offering a pr range of premium storage solutions for content creators and professionals, and designed to deliver scalable, high-performance, reliable solutions across industries globally. Jim Welsh, senior vice president and general manager of the Consumer Solutions business at Western Digital, said :

“Our customers trust their life’s work to our products. We design and create solutions for every stage of the creative process, harmonizing our customers’ experience so they can save time and focus more on creating. Expanding our brand family with SanDisk Professional allows us to offer advanced solutions to people around the world who rely on the best technology available for their inspiring work.”

“Born on the foundation of the company’s world-renowned SanDisk consumer brand and its professional-grade G-Technology brand, the storage choice of Hollywood professionals for decades, the new SanDisk Professional line features 16 modular workflow solutions with professional-grade performance and enterprise-class reliability that will include the following “

– PRO-CINEMA CFexpress VPG400 – An all-new professional-grade, rugged CFexpress card for videographers and cinematographers needing superior, uninterrupted performance with video recording at a minimum of 400 MB/s to keep up with the demands facing today’s videography, broadcast and cinema industries. The new card is expected to be available this summer.

– PRO-READER series – Four new PRO-READER devices that feature a USB-C interface that supports SuperSpeed USB 10Gbs. Designed to work with the latest and most common camera media including CFast, CFexpress, RED Mini-Mag, CF, microSD and SD cards. The series of PRO-READERS are expected to be available this summer.

– PRO-DOCK 4 – A new revolutionary 4-bay reader docking station that can bridge capture and ingest with a truly scalable offloading solution that saves critical time and money on multi-camera productions. The PRO-DOCK 4, expected to be available later this summer, enables up to four simultaneous card offloads.

– A new 4 TB G-DRIVE ArmorLock Encrypted NVMe SSD along with our trusted line up of G-DRIVE ultra-rugged portable drives, desktop devices featuring our enterprise-grade Ultrastar drives, and G-RAID and G-RAID SHUTTLE transportable, enterprise-grade RAID solutions (now featuring both Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C support) that offer an exceptional range of reliable, high-performance, high-capacity drives for everything from transfer to 100 TB+ back up and archive for all types of mission-critical content. The broad range of new drives are expected to begin rolling out by early June.

Source : SanDisk

