Samsung Zero Bezel TV coming at CES

The Consumer Electronic Show (CES) take place this month and Samsung will apparently show off a new TV, the Samsung Zero Bezel T.

The new Zero Bezel TV from Samsung will apparently be completely bezel free, the device will come in a number of sizes, although these will apparently only be larger sizes at launch.

According to a recent report this new bezel free TV will only be available with a screen size of 65 inches and above at launch. We suspect Samsung will be offering smaller versions of this new TV in the future.

This new Bezel Free Samsung TV will apparently be going into production next month, not much is known about the hardware of the device, although it is expected to come with an 8K resolution.

We will have more details about the new bezel free TV from Samsung when it is made official at CES this month. The show take place in Las Vegas between the 7th and 10th of January 2020.

Source Sammobile

