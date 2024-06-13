Samsung Unveils SmartThings Pro for Business

Samsung has recently unveiled SmartThings Pro, a groundbreaking solution designed to transform business operations by bringing advanced intelligence and automation to various industries. Building upon the success of Samsung’s renowned smart home technology, SmartThings Pro extends its capabilities to cater to the unique needs of businesses, offering enhanced sustainability, operational automation, and improved overall experiences.

Seamless Integration and Customization with SmartThings Pro

One of the key strengths of SmartThings Pro lies in its versatility and adaptability. The solution comes equipped with customizable Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), enabling seamless integration with existing business systems and processes. This flexibility allows businesses to tailor SmartThings Pro to their specific requirements, whether it’s optimizing energy consumption, streamlining workflows, or enhancing customer experiences. With SmartThings Pro, businesses can unlock new levels of efficiency and productivity, ultimately driving growth and success in their respective industries.

Intelligent Energy Management and Cost Savings

SmartThings Pro introduces an innovative feature called AI Energy Mode, which intelligently reduces energy consumption based on various factors such as ambient brightness, content analysis, and motion detection. This advanced energy-saving algorithm is available for all Samsung products connected to the SmartThings Pro ecosystem, empowering businesses to significantly reduce their energy costs without compromising on performance or functionality. By leveraging the power of AI, SmartThings Pro helps businesses adopt sustainable practices and contribute to a greener future.

Centralized Control and Actionable Insights

Managing a network of IoT devices can be a complex task, but SmartThings Pro simplifies this process with its user-friendly dashboard. The intuitive interface allows users to monitor the connection status of various devices, providing real-time visibility into the health and performance of the entire ecosystem. Moreover, SmartThings Pro generates AI-driven insights that enable businesses to optimize device usage, identify potential issues, and make data-driven decisions. With centralized control and actionable insights, businesses can streamline their operations, reduce downtime, and improve overall efficiency.

Extensive Compatibility and Scalability

SmartThings Pro is designed to work seamlessly with a wide range of Samsung products, including displays, appliances, and other smart devices. This extensive compatibility ensures that businesses can leverage their existing investments in Samsung technology while benefiting from the advanced features of SmartThings Pro. Additionally, the solution is highly scalable, allowing businesses to start small and gradually expand their connected ecosystem as their needs evolve. Whether it’s a small retail store or a large enterprise, SmartThings Pro can adapt to the unique requirements of each business.

Empowering Businesses with Complementary Solutions

In addition to SmartThings Pro, Samsung offers a suite of innovative solutions that complement the ecosystem and cater to specific business needs. For instance, the Samsung Color E-Paper provides an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative to traditional digital signage, while the Interactive Whiteboard with AI capabilities transforms educational and collaborative environments. The Samsung Business TV BED series offers versatile and feature-rich displays for various business applications. By leveraging these complementary solutions alongside SmartThings Pro, businesses can create a comprehensive and integrated technology infrastructure that drives efficiency, innovation, and growth.

As businesses navigate the challenges of the modern world, SmartThings Pro emerges as a transformative solution that empowers organizations to optimize their operations, reduce costs, and enhance experiences. With its advanced features, seamless integration, and extensive compatibility, SmartThings Pro sets a new standard for business automation and intelligence. As the global launch approaches in Q3, businesses can look forward to embracing a smarter, more sustainable, and more efficient future with Samsung’s SmartThings Pro.

Source Samsung



