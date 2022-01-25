Samsung unveils new smart All-in-One fingerprint security IC for biometric payment cards

Samsung has unveiled a new smart All-in-One fingerprint security IC for biometric payment cards, this combines a secure element and a secure processor in a single chip.

This provides enhanced security over current solutions including Samsung’s existing solutions and this is the industry’s first all-in-one security chip.

The new security IC is the industry’s first all-in-one security chip solution that reads biometric information through a fingerprint sensor, stores and authenticates encrypted data with a tamper-proof SE, and analyzes and processes data with a Secure Processor. With the three key functions integrated in a single chip, the S3B512C can help card manufacturers reduce the number of chips required and optimize card design processes for biometric payment cards.

With the new security IC embedded, biometric payment cards will allow faster and safer interactions when making purchases. The biometric authentication removes the need to enter a PIN on a keypad and also prevents fraudulent transactions made with lost or stolen cards as it verifies the cardholder’s identity using a unique and securely stored fingerprint.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung smart All-in-One fingerprint security IC for biometric payment cards, over at Samsung at the link below.

Source & Image Credit: Samsung

