Samsung UK Black Friday Deals unveiled

Samsung has announced that it is offering a range of Black Friday Deals in the UK, with discounts on its latest smartphones, tablets, and more,

The company is offering discounts of up to £200 on their latest smartphones and also free tablets on some models, more details are below.

Galaxy smartphone deals:



Claim a free Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (worth £299) when purchasing a Galaxy Flip4 or Galaxy Fold4[2]

Save £200 on 128GB Galaxy S22 Ultra – was £1149, now £949

Save £200 on 256GB Galaxy S22 Ultra – was £1249, now £1049

Save £200 on 512GB Galaxy S22 Ultra – was £1329, now £1129

Save £150 on 128GB Galaxy S21 FE – was £699, now £549

Lowest ever price on Galaxy A52s 5G – was £399, now £299

Lowest ever price on Galaxy A13 – was £179, now £129

Tablets:

Save £200 on 128GB, WiFi, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra – was £999, now £799

Save £60 on models of Galaxy Tab A8 – was £219, now £159

Laptops:

Save £200 on models of Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 – was £1149, now £949

Save £150 on models of Galaxy Book2 Pro – was £1,049, now £899

Save £100 on models of Galaxy Book2 360 – was £999, now £899

Save £100 on models of Galaxy Book2 – was £599, now £499

Headphones:

Save £30 on Galaxy Buds2 Pro – was £219, now £189

Save £60 on Galaxy Buds2 – was £139, now £79

You can find out more details about all of the Samsung Black Friday Deals over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung





