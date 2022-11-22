Samsung Galaxy S20 FE gets One UI 5.0

Samsung has released Android 13 for their Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone in the form of their One UI 5.0 software update.

The One UI 5.0 software update brings a wide range of new features to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone, including new app icons and illustrations, improved animations, and more.

The new One UI 5.0 software update has apparently been rolled out to the international version of the Galaxy S20 FE smartphone.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The handset features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

The handset comes with a choice of RAM and storage including 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot for expansion.

The device also comes with a range of cameras, there are

three rear cameras and a single camera on the front. On the front of the handset, there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for video chat and for taking Selfies.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 12-megapixel wide main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera.

The new Android 13 and One UI 5.0 software update is now available for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone as an over-the-air update.

