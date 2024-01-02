Samsung to Unveil New AI Enhanced Vacuum Cleaners at CES

Samsung has announced that it will unveil a new range of AI-enhanced vacuum cleaners at CES 2024 this month, this will include the new Bespoke Jey Bot Combo which is a robot vacuum and mop cleaner in one.

“I am thrilled to introduce our innovative vacuum cleaner lineup for 2024, the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™, which leverages our latest AI technology to meaningfully improve its usability,” said Moohyung Lee, EVP and Head of the Customer Experience Team of Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. “With powerful cleaning as a baseline, the new robot cleaner moves the consumer cleaning experience forward through innovative features. We firmly believe it will make cleaning more enjoyable for our customers.”

The Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ is an AI-applied vacuum and mop robot cleaner that improves the user experience both during and after cleaning. The upgraded AI Object Recognition applied to the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ evolves from the technology previously introduced in the Bespoke Jet Bot™ AI+. It expands the number of objects it can distinguish, enabling more precise driving thanks to the 3D sensor applied.

You can find out more information on Samsung’s new range of AI-enhanced robot vacuum cleaners over at Samsung’s website at the link below, as soon as we have more information on pricing and availability, we will let you know.

