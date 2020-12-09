Samsung SmartThings now works with Google Nest devices

Samsung has announced that its SmartThings will now work with Google’s Nest devices, this will include Nest Thermostsats, Cameras, Doorbells and more.

This will allow SmartThings users to control a range of Google’s Nest Devices, the devices will also get the Works With SmartThings certification.

For the first time, SmartThings users will be able to adjust a Nest thermostat, view live camera feeds from outdoor Nest cameras and hear who is at the door with Nest Hello, all through their smart devices. SmartThings users can also incorporate Nest devices into their current WWST-certified devices to create Scenes and automated experiences, controlling the functions with simple voice commands or through the SmartThings app. Soon, users will be able to stream right from their Nest devices directly to their Samsung TV or Family Hub fridge.

SmartThings technology powers endless possibilities for enhancing everyday life. Scenes can seamlessly adjust the lighting. Automations can signal to a Nest thermostat when it’s time to adjust the temperature or if a window is open. It can set the optimal temperature for a baby’s nap or even a home alone pet, taking into consideration details such as its fur length. Users can also activate outdoor and indoor lights ahead of arriving home.

You can find out more details about the SmartThings and Google Nest integration over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

