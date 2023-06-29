Samsung SmartThings headed to 2023 International IoT Home Appliance Robot Expo

Samsung has announced that it will be showing off its latest SmartThings technology at the 2023 International IoT Home Appliance Robot Expo, with a focus on sustainable daily life and energy saving.

In addition , Samsung Electronics emphasizes energy leadership through SmartThings-based ‘ Net Zero Home’ in this exhibition .

In ‘Net Zero Home ‘ , you can not only utilize the energy produced through the solar panel, but also monitor or reduce the energy consumption of home appliances or the entire house through SmartThings .

In particular , the ‘ Resident DR (Demand Response)’ service project , in which Samsung Electronics cooperates with Korea Electric Power Corporation , Seoul Metropolitan City , and Naju City, for energy saving was also introduced .

Samsung Electronics SmartThings Energy helps residents to succeed in DR by minimizing power consumption by automatically switching linked products to AI saving mode or turning off power when DR is issued by the power exchange or local government during peak power consumption hours .

This function supports a total of nine types of Samsung Electronics home appliances, including air conditioners , refrigerators , washing machines and dryers , dishwashers , and TVs , as well as smart devices from partner companies .

The exhibition space with the theme of ‘Everyday Sustainability ‘ introduces resource circulation solutions created through partnerships .

