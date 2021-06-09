Samsung SmartThings gets a new UI and more

Samsung has announced that it is bringing a new UI and features to its SmartThings app, the new UI is designed to be faster and more user friendly.

The update includes new favorites on the HomeScreen and also a new Devices menu and a new Life featiur, plus a range of Automations and an updated menu.

Samsung Electronics today announced the release of the next generation of SmartThings, the premier technology enabling connected living and driving the future of IoT. The eponymous mobile and Windows desktop applications now feature the enhanced updates. As part of SmartThings’ ongoing commitment to simplify the connected home experience, the new interface offers an easier, more robust user journey, and faster load times with a brand-new interface.

“We’re pleased to introduce the new SmartThings experience,” said Jaeyeon Jung, Corporate Vice President at Samsung Electronics. “We’ve listened to our customers and have invested in our technology to enhance the user experience to make it simpler. As smart homes continue to surge in popularity, SmartThings is the ideal platform that allows everyone to enjoy a smarter life with connected devices.”

You can find out more details about the changes and updates coming to the Samsung SmarThings app over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals