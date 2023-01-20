Samsung Self Repair expanded to PCs

Samsung has announced that it is expanding its Self Repair program to PCs, previously the program was only available for its Galaxy smartphones when it launched last year.

The program will let owners of the Galaxy Book Pro 15” and Galaxy Book Pro 360 15” PC repair their own devices, the program is run in conjunction with iFixit

In collaboration with iFixit, the leading online repair community, Galaxy Book owners will have access to seven authentic components to take repair into their own hands. This includes the case front, case rear, display, battery, touchpad, power key with fingerprint reader, and rubber foot. Those interested can access online guides provided on iFixit.com.

“The Self-Repair program has exceeded our expectations and we hear one resounding message: people want more models. Enterprise customers in particular told us they need solutions for PCs,” said Mark Williams, Vice President of Customer Care at Samsung Electronics America. “People want to get more out of their devices and need durable products that last. Samsung is committed to offering Care options that meet their needs.”

Similar to the Galaxy S20 and S21 series and Tab S7+, Galaxy S22 series owners will be able to replace display assemblies, back glass, and charging ports. The addition of these new models gives Samsung consumers the added convenience and choice to get more out of their devices and live more sustainably by extending the life of their products.

You can find out more information about the Samsung Self Repair program over at the Samsung website at the link below.

