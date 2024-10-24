Samsung Onyx Lights Up the Silver Screen at Pathé Palace

The iconic Pathé Palace in Paris is setting a new standard in the moviegoing experience with the installation of Samsung Onyx Cinema LED Displays. As one of the most prestigious cinemas in the world, known for its architectural beauty and premium services, Pathé Palace has taken a significant step forward by incorporating six Samsung Onyx screens, including four 4K and two 2K displays. These innovative screens offer unparalleled image quality, delivering vivid colors and rich details that bring the filmmakers’ visions to life with stunning accuracy. Samsung Onyx, being the world’s first DCI-certified cinema LED display, provides a wide color gamut and exceptional brightness, making it more than six times brighter than traditional film projectors. This innovative technology ensures that every frame is displayed with the utmost clarity and vibrancy, creating an immersive experience for the audience.

Enhancing Visuals with Advanced Technology

The Samsung Onyx screens installed at Pathé Palace are designed to fully immerse audiences in the cinematic world, thanks to their advanced technological features. With HDR capabilities, these self-lit LED screens deliver pristine blacks and exceptional clarity, enhancing the realism of every frame. The deep blacks and bright highlights create a sense of depth and dimensionality, making the visuals more lifelike and engaging. Additionally, the Onyx screens offer 3D capabilities that further elevate the viewing experience. The improved brightness and color amplification provided by these screens result in a more realistic and comfortable 3D experience, eliminating the common issues of shadowing and dizziness often associated with traditional 3D theaters. With Samsung Onyx, even the most minor visual details are rendered with exceptional clarity, ensuring that audiences can fully appreciate the intricacies of the filmmakers’ work.

Pricing and Availability

While Samsung does not publicly disclose specific pricing details for their Onyx Cinema LED Displays, these innovative screens are available for installation in premium cinema venues worldwide. The investment in this technology is justified by the enhanced viewing experience it provides, making it a valuable addition to any theater looking to offer a superior cinematic experience to their patrons. The Samsung Onyx displays are designed to cater to the discerning tastes of moviegoers who seek the highest quality visuals and an immersive atmosphere. Interested parties, such as cinema owners and operators, can contact Samsung Electronics for more information on availability and installation options, ensuring that they can bring this innovative technology to their establishments and provide their audiences with an unparalleled viewing experience.

Additional Technological Enhancements at Pathé Palace

In addition to the Samsung Onyx screens, Pathé Palace has undergone further technological enhancements to create a comprehensive and engaging cinematic environment. Samsung has equipped the cinema with The Wall, an impressive 8K MICRO LED display located in the lobby, which uses advanced AI processing to upscale content to 8K resolution. This results in stunning picture quality with enhanced contrast and color, creating a captivating visual experience for moviegoers from the moment they enter the cinema. Furthermore, Smart Signage displays have been installed throughout the cinema, showcasing theater schedules and movie trailers with over 1 billion colors. These displays create a dynamic and engaging atmosphere, providing visitors with essential information while immersing them in the cinematic world.

The technological advancements at Pathé Palace extend beyond the Samsung Onyx screens, encompassing various aspects of the cinema experience:

Samsung Onyx Cinema LED Display: Four 4K screens (10m wide) and two 2K screens (5m wide) offer unparalleled image quality and resolution.

Four 4K screens (10m wide) and two 2K screens (5m wide) offer unparalleled image quality and resolution. Brightness: The Onyx screens deliver brightness levels up to 300 nits, making them six times brighter than traditional projectors, ensuring vivid and clear visuals even in well-lit environments.

The Onyx screens deliver brightness levels up to 300 nits, making them six times brighter than traditional projectors, ensuring vivid and clear visuals even in well-lit environments. 3D Capabilities: Enhanced brightness and color amplification provided by the Onyx screens create a realistic and comfortable 3D experience, minimizing common issues such as shadowing and dizziness.

Enhanced brightness and color amplification provided by the Onyx screens create a realistic and comfortable 3D experience, minimizing common issues such as shadowing and dizziness. The Wall (IWC model): Measuring 5.4m high and 9.6m wide, this 8K MICRO LED display in the lobby uses a MICRO AI Processor to upscale content, delivering stunning visuals with enhanced contrast and color.

Measuring 5.4m high and 9.6m wide, this 8K MICRO LED display in the lobby uses a MICRO AI Processor to upscale content, delivering stunning visuals with enhanced contrast and color. Smart Signage (QMC series): These displays showcase theater schedules and movie trailers with over 1 billion colors, creating a dynamic and engaging environment for moviegoers.

These displays showcase theater schedules and movie trailers with over 1 billion colors, creating a dynamic and engaging environment for moviegoers. Stretched Display (SH37C model): With a 16:4.5 ratio, this display offers a crisp and clean screen that seamlessly integrates with the cinema’s interior design.

The integration of these advanced technologies at Pathé Palace demonstrates Samsung’s commitment to transforming the cinema experience, setting a new standard for premium movie theaters worldwide. The combination of the Samsung Onyx screens, The Wall, Smart Signage, and Stretched Display creates a cohesive and immersive environment that enhances the overall cinematic experience for moviegoers.

Moreover, the broader implications of Samsung’s advancements in display technology extend beyond the realm of cinemas. The integration of MICRO LED and AI processing in displays like The Wall showcases the potential applications of these technologies in various fields, from corporate environments to home entertainment systems. As these technologies continue to evolve and become more accessible, they offer a glimpse into the future of visual technology, promising more immersive, engaging, and visually stunning experiences across a wide range of industries and applications.

Source Samsung



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals