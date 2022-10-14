Samsung One UI 5 brings more personalization to Galaxy devices

Earlier we heard that the Samsung One UI 5 would be launching this month and now Samsung has revealed form details about the software.

The Samsung One UI 5 will bring more personalization to its Galaxy devices, there will be an updated lock screen and more.

One UI 5 represents Samsung’s most personalized mobile experience yet, designed to give people greater options for tailoring their devices exactly how they’d like — and this begins with communication.

The new Bixby Text Call1 feature allows users to communicate in the manner that is most convenient to them. With Bixby Text Call, you can answer phone calls simply by typing a message. Samsung’s intelligent platform Bixby converts the text to audio and shares it directly with the caller on the line on your behalf, and shows you what the caller is saying by converting their voice to text. This feature is perfect for those moments when you need to communicate but can’t necessarily be heard, such as when on a busy train or at a noisy concert. With this feature, you can take your calls in any environment without being disruptive or missing a beat.

The Samsung One UI 5 will be released sometime before the end of October, you can find out more details about the software at the link below.

Source Samsung



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals