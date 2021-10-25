Samsung One UI 4 beta released

Samsung has added a new beta of Android 12 to its One UI program with the launch of the Samsung One UI 4 beta.

The new Samsung One UI 4 beta comes with some new features, bug fixes and also some performance improvements.

The software is now available to try out on Samsung’s Galaxy S21 range of smartphones, you can see what changes are included in the update below.

Here is what is included in the new One UI 4 beta software:

Fixed an error in which some menus were only partially translated, immediately after the FOTA

update

update Google AOSP (Google final release) was applied

Changed from glow to stretch in the Overscroll effect (Android 12)

Voice command recognition in the camera was improved

Pet lighting effect was applied

Fixed an error that caused the phone to restart after changing the theme

Fixed a problem that ended “Connection and text on other devices”

Fixed an error in which Bixby did not work on the Lock Screen

Fixed a problem with forced termination of the UI System

Other improvements were applied

As yet we do not have an exact release date for the new One UI 4 update from Samsung, as soon as we get some more information on when it will be available, we will let you know.

Source XDA

