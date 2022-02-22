Samsung Neo QLED TVs launching in Europe

Samsung has announced that it is launching its range of Samsung Neo QLED TVs in Europe and pre-orders will start from the 16th of March until the 5th of April.

You will be able to pre-register for the new Samsung Neo QLED TVs from today until the 15th of March and there are a range of 8K and 4K models available.

The Samsung Neo QLED range includes a whole host of exciting advancements when it comes to features. The Quantum Mini LED light source is further enhanced with the addition of 14-bit HDR Mapping (which adds even more details to dark and bright scenes), whilst its Quantum Matrix Technology (which controls, with intense precision, Samsung’s proprietary Mini LEDs) is made even more accurate with Shape Adaptive Light control, allowing viewers to experience every epic moment in jaw-dropping detail.

Offering uncompromising, best-in-class surround sound, Samsung’s Neo QLED TVs are equipped with multi directional speakers and, for the first time, supported by Dolby Atmos® technology, to deliver a truly immersive, cinematic viewing experience. In addition to this quantum leap in sound quality, other stand-out features include its Object Tracking Sound (OTS) which directs the sound to move across the room with the action on-screen. Track every terrifying gasp or hear the roar from the crowd travelling across the pitch with voice tracking which delivers a more realistic human voice.

You can find out more information about the new 8K and 4K Samsung Neo QLED TVs over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

