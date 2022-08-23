Samsung NEO QLED 98 TV launched in Korea

Samsung has launched its new Samsung NEO QLED 98 TV in South Korea, the device comes with a 98-inch display and a 4K resolution.

The new Samsung 98 inch QLED TV will retail for KRW 45,00,00, this is about $33,900 at the current exchange rate.

The new 98 -inch model (QNB100) to be launched this time has 4K resolution, greatly improving the picture quality and sound compared to the existing 98 -type model, reducing the screen thickness and making both the bezel and the back of the metal material. It is a QLED product.

QNB100 uses ‘ Neo Quantum Matrix’ technology to finely adjust the brightness of light in 16,384 steps (14 bits) to realize clear images, and applies ‘Quantum HDR 5000 ‘ to effectively express HDR images at up to 5,000 nits brightness.

With ‘ Neo Quantum Processor + ‘, you can enjoy vivid and immersive images suitable for extra-large screens by optimizing image quality based on AI based on image characteristics .

The new Neo QLED 98 -type product with an extra-large screen and the latest display functions gives you an immersive feeling as if you have moved a movie theater to your home, ” said Il-kyung Seong, Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “With the launch of this product, Samsung TV We will be able to further solidify our status,” he said.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung NEO QLED 98 TV over at the Samsung website at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals