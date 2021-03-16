Samsung Music Galaxy Thursday launched in Europe

Samsung has announced that it is launching Samsung Music Galaxy Thursday in Europe and it is designed to give you access to exclusive content every week.

Some of the exclusive content will include never seen interviews, behind the scenes footage, unique performances and more.

Kicking off Samsung Music Galaxy Thursday, is trailblazing British singer and songwriter YUNGBLUD. Mixing pop, rock and trap elements, YUNGBLUD is redefining musical conventions, whilst speaking his truth and taking a societal stand in his songwriting, addressing topics from politics to mental health, to sexuality.

Sharing his enthusiasm and support for Samsung’s new music program intended to spotlight emerging talent in the industry, YUNGBLUD said: “I’m so excited to partner with Samsung on this new rock and roll idea of showcasing new badass incredible artists. I think #SamsungMGT is a sick idea and I can’t wait to meet the artists that they showcase in the future. Turn up the noise!”

Source Samsung

