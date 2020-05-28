Samsung Money debit card coming to the US

Samsung has announced that it is launching its new Samsung Money debit card in the USA, Samsung has teamed up with Sofi and Mastercard on this new card.

This new Samsung Money card will work with Samsung Pay and Smsung will also offer rewards for using the card.

Samsung’s goal is to make everyday life better by putting powerful tools in the hands of Galaxy users,” said Sang Ahn, Vice President and GM of Samsung Pay, North America Service Business, Samsung Electronics. “Samsung Money by SoFi is our biggest move yet to help users do more with their money. Samsung Pay is already the most rewarding shopping and payments experience driven by numerous innovations over the years. Now, users can access mobile-first financial services and earn exclusive Samsung benefits. We’re excited to help our users reach their financial dreams by allowing them to spend, save and grow their money and access it easily and securely.”

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Money debit card over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals