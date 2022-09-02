Samsung mocks Apple’s iPhone 14 in latest advert (Video)

Apple’s new iPhone 14 is coming next week, Apple is holding a press event for the handset next Wednesday the 7th of September, and Samsung is now mocking the device in its latest advert.

Have a look at the video below from Samsung where they mention that the highest resolution camera in a smartphone, won’t be on the iPhone. So we are guessing that Apple has not bought the Samsung 108-megapixel camera for the new iPhone.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There will be four models of the new Apple iPhone 14 launched next week, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, plus the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 will come with a 6.1-inch display and the iPhone 14 Max will have a 6.7-inch display, both handsets will have a notch and are rumored to use a version of the Apple A15 Bionic processor.

The iPhone 14 Pro will feature a 6.1-inch display without a notch and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a 6.7-inch notch-less display, both devices will come with the new Apple A16 Bionic processor.

Apple will also unveil its new Apple Watch Pro and Apple Watch Series 8 at the event. We will have full details about all of the new iPhone models when they are made official next Wednesday.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals