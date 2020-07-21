Samsung Life Unstoppable event scheduled for September 2nd

Samsung Unpacked takes place next month on the 5th of August and Samsung is also having an event in September called Samsung Life Unstoppable.

The Samsung Life Unstoppable event will take place on the 2nd of September 2020 and Samsung will ne showing off a range of new devices.

The event will showcase devices that Samsung would have shown off at IFA 2020, although the company decided not to attend this years IFA due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are excited to reinvent the way we will unveil our new line-up of mobile phones, wearables, TVs, home appliances and more – a journey that will showcase how our connected, breakthrough technology fuels a Life Unstoppable,” said Benjamin Braun, the Chief Marketing Officer for Samsung Europe.

We are looking forward to finding out exactly what Samsung will be announcing at their press event in September.

Source Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals