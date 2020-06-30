Samsung is apparently skipping IFA 2020

Many conferences have been cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 outbreak, one event which is going ahead is IFA 2020.

IFA 2020 takes place in Berlin, Germany from the 4th of September until the 9th of September, Samsung normally has a big presence at the show but it looks like they will not be attending this year.

Samsung has moved all of its events online for the rest of the year, its Galaxy Note 20 event in August will be online only, so it makes sense for the company not to attend IFA.

It is not clear as yet on whether other technology companies will decide not to attend this years IFA, if a number of the big ones decide to give it a miss it could impact this years show.

Source Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals