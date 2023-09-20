Samsung launches new European Gamer Training initiative

Samsung has announced that it is launching a new European Gamer Training initiative, the new program is designed to help gamers improve their gaming skills, and you can see more details on what Samsung has planned below.

Samsung will offer a range of interactive training sessions for gamers. plus tutorials, video workshops and more, and Samsung will also offer previews of the latest Samsung products.

“Samsung wants to help people enjoy gaming as much as they can. Gamer Training will help huge numbers of people across Europe be the best they can be at gaming and get maximum enjoyment from their gaming,” said Benjamin Braun, Chief Marketing Officer, Samsung Europe. “We’re excited to be working with some fantastic trainers and content creators including Randolph. We are also thrilled to partner with Activision Blizzard for this initiative, as we share a common vision of empowering a new generation of ambitious gamers”. The ‘embrace your game’ initiative will help everyone feel they belong in the gaming world and that they are able to make informed decisions on their gaming tech. It will make gaming an even more important part of European culture.”

Source Samsung



