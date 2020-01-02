Samsung launches new 8K certification program with 8K Association

Samsung has announced a new partnership with the 8K Association to launch a new certification program.

Samsung’s latest QLED 8K TVs will be some of the first 8K TVs to be certified by the 8K Association this year.

We are proud to be one of the founding members of the 8K Association and to have our new lineup of QLED 8K TVs certified by the program,” said Hyogun Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Our goal is to provide consumers with the ability to easily identify premium 8K displays from other devices when making purchasing decisions. Home entertainment and TVs are important investments for many of our consumers, and we hope that the 8KA Certification Logo will help guide them.”

8K is the latest TV technology and it is expected to become more popular in 2020 as more 8K content is released, it offer a resolution of 7680 x 4320 which is basically double the resolution of the current 4K.

Source Samsung

