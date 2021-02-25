Samsung Hyperscale customized SSD storage enters mass production

Samsung has started mass-producing its datacentre SSD storage customised for Hyperscale, in the form of the PM9A3 E1.S. Constructed using Samsung’s sixth-generation (1xx-layer) V-NAND, the PM9A3 dramatically improves performance over the fifth-generation V-NAND-based PM983a (M.2), with double the sequential write speed at 3000MB/s, a 40% higher random read speed of 750K IOPS and 150% higher random writes at 160K IOPS.

The new PM9A3 fully complies with the Open Compute Project (OCP) NVMe Cloud SSD specification, enabling SSD providers to design next-generation storage solution with enhanced effectiveness.

“Wider 5G deployment and accelerating growth in IoT devices are fueling a hyperconnected lifestyle, driving the demand for more sophisticated hyperscale data centers,” said Cheolmin Park, vice president of Memory Product Planning at Samsung Electronics. “Providing an optimal mix of performance, power, reliability and firmware, we believe our new PM9A3 will help advance today’s data center storage technologies and expand the market for OCP-compliant SSDs.”

The PM9A3 also comes in nine power levels to suit a diverse range of SSD form factors and interfaces — from 8.25 watts for the M.2 form factor to 35W for newer form factors such as EDSFF.

“Innovations such as the OCP NVMe Cloud SSD and E1.S are important to solving today’s data center challenges. The OCP NVMe Cloud SSD Specification defines hyperscale SSD requirements, enabling SSD makers to provide leading-edge products that meet the challenging demands of hyperscale environments. Deploying storage at scale is very challenging and Samsung’s support for next-generation industry-leading technologies such as the OCP NVMe Cloud SSD and EDSFF E1.S is a great step forward,” said Ross Stenfort, Hardware Storage Engineer at Facebook.

Source : Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals