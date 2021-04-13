Samsung has won 71 iF Design Awards

Samsung has announced that it has won a total of 71 iF Design Awards for 2021, the company wo two Gold Awards which were part of 36 prizes for Product Design, 10 for Professional Concepts, 11 for Communication Design, 5 for Packaging Design, and 9 for User Experience .

The Gold Award honors were given to BESPOKE AX9000N air purifier and BESPOKE City Color Edition. BESPOKE AX9000N air purifier was recognized for its innovative concept of letting the consumers choose the purifier’s front part design according to the consumers’ lifestyle.

In addition, the BESPOKE City Color Edition panel collection was recognized for its range of colors and materials for kitchen appliances including refrigerators, induction cooktops, and ovens. The BESPOKE City Color Edition offers color palettes inspired by various cities such as Stockholm, Berlin, and Seoul.

