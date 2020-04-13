Samsung Gear S3 and Gear Sport to get Bixby voice assistant

The Samsung gear S3 and Gear Sport smart watches have the Samsung S Voice assistant, the company is planning to retire this assistant.

According to the guys over at Sammobile the s Voice will be replaced on the Gear S3 and Gear Sport by Samsung’s Bixby voice assistant.

Samsung launched their Bixby voice assistant back in 2018 and it has been available on device from that date onward, Samsung is now planning to add it to some older devices.

As yet there are no details on exactly when the Samsung Bixby voice assistant will be released to the Samsung Gear S3 and gear Sport, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you guys know.

Source Sammobile

