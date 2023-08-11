Galaxy Z Fold5 folding phone officially launches

Samsung has officially launched its new Galaxy Z Fold5 folding phone, designed to support a wide range of network technologies, including GSM, CDMA, HSPA, EVDO, LTE, and 5G. It also supports Nano-SIM and eSIM or Dual SIM, offering flexibility for users. The Galaxy Z Fold5 is also IPX8 water-resistant, capable of withstanding up to 1.5m of water for 30 minutes, and features an armor aluminum frame for increased drop and scratch resistance.

The Galaxy Z Fold5’s display is a foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+ display measures 7.6 inches with a resolution of 1812 x 2176 pixels. The cover display is equally impressive, featuring a Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, 6.2 inches, with a resolution of 904 x 2316 pixels.

Galaxy Z Fold5 folding phone

Under the hood, the device runs on the Android 13 mobile operating system, One UI 5.1.1, and is powered by a Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) chipset. It also boasts an octa-core CPU and an Adreno 740 GPU. Memory options are plentiful, with 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, and 1TB 12GB RAM with UFS 4.0 available to suit your needs

Camera specifications

The Galaxy Z Fold5 doesn’t skimp on camera quality either. The main camera is a triple setup with 50 MP, 10 MP, and 12 MP lenses, supporting 8K@30fps, 4K@60fps, 1080p@60/240fps, and 720p@960fps video recording. The selfie camera is 4 MP and the cover camera is 10 MP, both supporting 4K@30/60fps and 1080p@30/60fps video recording.

The device also features stereo speakers, 32-bit/384kHz audio tuned by AKG, and a host of connectivity options including Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, NFC, and USB Type-C 3.2. It also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, gyro, proximity sensor, compass, and barometer.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 has a small form factor dimensions of 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm when unfolded and 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.4 mm when folded. Despite its robust build, the device maintains a lightweight feel, weighing in at just 253 grams. The build quality is exceptional, featuring a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front when folded, a plastic front when unfolded, a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 back, and a sturdy aluminum frame.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 supports Bixby natural language commands, Samsung DeX, Samsung Pay, and Ultra Wideband (UWB). It is powered by a non-removable Li-Po 4400 mAh battery, supporting 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

Available in a range of colors including Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream, Gray, and Blue, the Galaxy Z Fold5 is priced at £ 1,726 or € 1,899, $ 1,000 or C$ 2,374 depending on your location. With its impressive features and sleek design, the Galaxy Z Fold5 now available to purchase from the official online store as well as worldwide resellers. For more information for specifications and availability jump over to the Samsung website by following the link below or stop

