Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 gets official

Samsung unveiled their new Galaxy Z Fold 2 at their Samsung Unpacked event last month, although the handset was not fully revealed.

Now Samsung has made the device official and we have all the details on Samsung’s new folding smartphone.

The handset comes with a 7.6” QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display and a 6.2” HD+ Super AMOLED Display.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes with a Snapdragon 865+ processor and 12GB of RAM, there are two storage 256GB and 512GB, the 512GB model will only be available in select countries.

The handset features a 4500 mAj battery and it comes with a 10 megapixel front camera for Selfies, on the back there are three 12 megapixel cameras.

You can find out more information about the new Galaxy Z Fold 2 smartphone over at Samsung at the link below.

“Our journey towards the next generation of mobile devices is full of originality and innovation,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2, we closely listened to user feedback to ensure we were bringing meaningful improvements to the hardware, while also developing new innovations to enhance the user experience. Further strengthened by our industry-leading partnerships with Google and Microsoft, we’re reshaping and redefining the possibilities of the mobile device experience.”

