Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition debuts at New York Fashion Week

Samsung has announced that their new special edition Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition has debuted an New York Fashion Week.

The device is a collaboration between Samsung and Thom Browne and it will go up for pre-order from tomorrow, although Samsung has not revealed how much it will cost. The regular version of the handset will cost £1300.

Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition was created for those who are not afraid to make a statement—and who want their technology to be as iconic as their wardrobe. It features distinctive Thom Browne signature brand colors on a pebble grey exterior, pulled right from the runway, and offering all of the same innovative features as Galaxy Z Flip. To complete the look, the special edition device also comes with custom designed Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Watch Active2.

