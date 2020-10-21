Geeky Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro smartphone headed to Brazil

The Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro launched earlier this year and now Samsung is launching the handset in Brazil, it will be available from the 27th of October.

The handset will retail for 2,799 Real which is about $501 at the current exchange rate, this is apparently a lower launch prices, it will go up to 3,199 Real when a promotion ends.

As a reminder the handset comes with a 6.3 inch display that has a FHD+ resolution and it features Samsung Exynos 9611 and it will also come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage.

It also comes with a 13 megapixel front camers and a 25 megapixel and 8 megapixel rear camera, plus a 4050 mAh battery and fast charging.

