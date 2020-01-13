Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro headed to the USA for $499

The new Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro smartphone was recently made official and now it has been revealed that the handset is launching in the USA for $499.

The XCover Pro will go on sale in the US for $499 shortly and the device is designed to be a rugged smartphone.

With the Galaxy XCover Pro, Samsung challenges the status quo with a new mobile phone optimized for a broad range of industries including retail, manufacturing, healthcare and logistics. With its thin and light form factor, the Galaxy XCover Pro offers much more than a traditional enterprise device; it is the most stylish and sleekest rugged all-in-one mobile device on the market.

The device is IP68 water and dust resistant, capable of withstanding drops of up to 1.5m, even without a case, and is MIL-STD 810G certified for reliable protection against extreme altitude, humidity, and other severe environmental conditions. Pogo pin charging support and compatibility with third-party charging docks ensure the phone is powered as soon as the workday begins, and a 4,050mAh battery lasts long after the day is done. For times when even more power is needed, the battery is replaceable – just pop in a spare and keep going.



