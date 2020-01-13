Geeky Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro headed to the USA for $499

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro

The new Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro smartphone was recently made official and now it has been revealed that the handset is launching in the USA for $499.

The XCover Pro will go on sale in the US for $499 shortly and the device is designed to be a rugged smartphone.

With the Galaxy XCover Pro, Samsung challenges the status quo with a new mobile phone optimized for a broad range of industries including retail, manufacturing, healthcare and logistics. With its thin and light form factor, the Galaxy XCover Pro offers much more than a traditional enterprise device; it is the most stylish and sleekest rugged all-in-one mobile device on the market.

The device is IP68 water and dust resistant, capable of withstanding drops of up to 1.5m, even without a case, and is MIL-STD 810G certified for reliable protection against extreme altitude, humidity, and other severe environmental conditions. Pogo pin charging support and compatibility with third-party charging docks ensure the phone is powered as soon as the workday begins, and a 4,050mAh battery lasts long after the day is done. For times when even more power is needed, the battery is replaceable – just pop in a spare and keep going.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy XCover over at Samsung at the link below.

