Samsung Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic launched

As well as the new Samsung Galaxy Fold5 and Galaxy Flip5, Samsung also launched some new smartwatches, the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic and they come with an updated design and some new features.

Samsung Electronics today announced the new Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic,1 designed to help users build healthier habits every day and through the night.2 Galaxy Watch6 series packs holistic health offerings and powerful performance in a refined and sleek design, boasting a slimmer bezel, a larger and more vibrant display and a more interactive user interface.3 Both models also allow users to access a greater selection of versatile watch faces as well as new band options that empower them to meet their goals.

“With the new Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic, we are delivering on our commitment to democratize advanced health monitoring tools, now offering easier access right from the wrist,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience at Samsung Electronics. “From sleep and fitness coaching to nutritional insights, Samsung is providing new and convenient ways to help users gain understanding and take action for better health and wellness, every day and every night.”

Here are the specifications:

Galaxy Watch6 Galaxy Watch6 Classic Color – 44mm: Graphite, Sliver

– 40mm: Graphite, Gold – 47mm: Black, Silver

– 43mm: Black, Silver Dimensions32

& Weight33 – 44mm: 42.8 x 44.4 x 9.0 mm, 33.3g

– 40mm: 38.8 x 40.4 x 9.0 mm, 28.7g – 47mm: 46.5 x 46.5 x 10.9 mm, 59.0g

– 43mm: 42.5 x 42.5 x 10.9 mm, 52.0g Display Sapphire Crystal

– 44mm: 1.5-inch (37.3mm) 480×480 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display

– 40mm: 1.3-inch (33.3mm) 432×432 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display Sapphire Crystal

– 47mm: 1.5-inch (37.3mm) 480×480 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display

– 43mm: 1.3-inch (33.3mm) 432×432 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display Processor Exynos W930 Dual-Core 1.4GHz Memory

& Storage 2GB memory + 16GB storage Battery (typical)34 Up to 40 hours (Always On Display off) / Up to 30 hours (Always On Display on) – 44mm: 425mAh

– 40mm: 300mAh – 47mm: 425mAh

– 43mm: 300mAh Charging24 Fast Charging (WPC-based wireless charging) OS Wear OS Powered by Samsung (Wear OS 4)35 UI One UI 5 Watch Sensors Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor, 3D Hall sensor Connectivity LTE,36 Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo Durability 5ATM + IP6837 / MIL-STD-810H Compatibility Android 10 or higher and with more than 1.5GB of memory38

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic over aty Samsung’s website at the link below, bith devices are now availabble to pre-order and they will go on sale on the 11th of August.

Source Samsung



