Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro shown off on video

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro were made official at Samsung Unpacked yesterday and now we get to find out more details about the devices.

The video below from Tech Spurt gives is a look at the new Galaxy Watch 5 there are two models and three different sizes in total.

﻿

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 comes in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is available in just one size, 45mm.

The new Galaxy Watch 5 shares the same design as all three models, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro comes with a titanium casing.

Designed for everyday wins, Galaxy Watch5 offers a comprehensive end-to-end experience that goes beyond fitness activities and into the post-workout, rest and recovery process. The Body Composition measurement tool5 provides a complete snapshot of the user’s overall health, providing them with a tailored approach to set goals, guide them through personalized workouts and track progress. And when it’s time to rest, the Galaxy Watch5 series empowers users with recovery data, including post-cardio heart rate after an intense workout,6 and customized recommendations on water consumption based on sweat loss.

Pricing for the galaxy Watch 5 starts at £269 for the 40mm model and £289 for the 44mm model, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro starts at £394.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals