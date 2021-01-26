Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 ECG and Blood Pressure monitoring lands in more countries

Samsung has announced that it is bringing its blood pressure and ECG monitoring features to the Galaxy Watch 3 in more countries around the world.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 blood pressure and ECG features are launching in a total of 31 new countries including 28 European countries, you can see details on these below.

The Samsung Health Monitor app received a CE-marking in December 2020, which enabled the service to expand to 28 European countries. A CE-marking is an administrative sign to highlight that a product complies with EU safety, health and environmental requirements. This will now allow users in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK to easily and conveniently benefit from advanced blood pressure and electrocardiogram tracking. In addition to this, the Samsung Health Monitor app is also being introduced to Chile, Indonesia, and the UAE, taking the total to 31 new countries.

“Nearly one million people have used the Samsung Health Monitor app to manage their health since its initial launch in Korea last June,” said TaeJong Jay Yang, Corporate SVP and Head of Health Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. “We’re committed to bringing this innovative health service to more people across the world, and the latest expansion marks a major milestone in our mission.”

You can find out more information about the new blood pressure and ECG features for the Galaxy Watch 3 at the link below.

Source Samsung

