Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 to come in three models

We previously heard that the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 tablets would come with an IP67 rating for water resistance and now we have some more details about the tablets.

According to a recent report, there will be three different versions of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 tablet, these will include the Galaxy Tab S9, the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

The model numbers for these new Android tablets have been revealed, there will be WiFi-only versions and also WiFi and 5G versions of each tablet. There will apparently be two 5G versions of each device, one for the USA and the other for international markets.

The three tablets are expected to come with a wide range of upgrades over the Galaxy Tab S8 range, we do not have any details on the exact specifications on each tablet as yet.

Just a quick reminder that the Galaxy Tab S8 boasts an 11-inch screen with a WQXGA resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. It’s equipped with an octa-core processor and gives you the option of choosing between 8GB or 12GB of RAM, as well as 128GB or 256GB of built-in storage.

The tablet also houses an 8000 mAh battery that supports 45W charging. As far as cameras go, you get a 12-megapixel front-facing camera, a 13-megapixel rear camera, and a 6-megapixel rear camera.

As soon as we get some details on the exact specifications on the three new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 tablets, we will let you know.

Source GalaxyClub, Sammobile





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals