Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra spotted on Amazon

Samsung confirmed earlier that it will hold a Samsung Unpacked event in February, one of the devices we are expecting at the event is the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

The tablet was previously briefly listed on Samsung’s website and now it has popped up on Amazon Italy, which has revealed more details about the tablet.

The listing has revealed that there will be three tablets in the Galaxy Tab S8 range, one with an 11-inch display, one with a 12.4-inch display, and one with a 14.6-inch display.

All three tablets will come with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and the Samsung S Pen, the three devices are called the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

As a reminder the top model, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will come with a 4.6-inch display with a resolution of 2960 x 1848 pixels, plus a choice of RAM and storage options.

These are rumored to include 12GB, and 16GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage, they will also come with a range of cameras.

On the rear of the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet, there will be a 13-megapixel main camera for photos and videos and a 6-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front of the tablet, there will be a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

We will have more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablet range and the new Galaxy S22 smartphones when they are announced next month.

Source Pocket Now, GSM Arena

