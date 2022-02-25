Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra gets unboxed (Video)

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has gone on sale today and now we get to find out more details about Samsung’s new tablet.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet and its range of features, lets find out more details about the device.

As a reminder the new Galaxy Tab Ultra comes with a 14.6-inch display, there is also the Galaxy Tab S8 with an 11-inch display and the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus with a 12.4-inch display.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and the other tablets come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and a range of RAM and storage options. These include 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage.

This device is a high-end tablet and it features a total of four cameras, on the back of the tablet there is a 13-megapixel main camera and a 6-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front of the device, there is a dual-camera setup with two 12 megapixel cameras.

Samsung’s high-end Android tablet also comes with an 11,200 mAh battery and it features Super FastCharging 2.0 and 45W charging. Prices for this tablet start at $1,099 and the top model costs $1,399.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

